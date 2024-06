Cina, pronti a usare la forza contro l'indipendenza Taiwan

epa11376150 A protester holding a placard reading 'Keep Taiwan Free' outside the Legislative Yuan, as the parliament passed the third reading of several controversial bills, in Taipei, Taiwan, 28 May 2024. The parliament passed several bills proposed by opposition parties that will empower lawmakers with increased powers to oversee the administration, making it one of the biggest political challenges for the newly swarn in president Lai Ching-te (William Lai) as the island democracy faces rising tensions with China. EPA/DANIEL CENG