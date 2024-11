Cina, pedalata notturna degli studenti stroncata dalle autorità

epa11715768 College students ride rental bicycles on the Zhengzhou-Kaifeng Boulevard in Zhengzhou city, central China's Henan province, 08 November 2024 (issued 12 November 2024). Tens of thousands of Chinese college students on rental bicycles blocked roads as they joined the social media trend of riding 50 kilometers from Zhengzhou to Kaifeng at night in search of dumplings. The viral craze of overnight rides to Kaifeng caused traffic disruptions, leading local authorities to impose restrictions and rental bike companies to ban cross-city biking. EPA/STRINGER CHINA OUT