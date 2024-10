Cina, partiti per gli Usa due panda per lo zoo di Washington

epa11377853 A child is carried past a statue of a panda baring a sign announcing the return of giant pandas at the Smithsonian National Zoological Park in Washington, DC, USA, 29 May 2024. The Smithsonian National Zoological Park will receive two giant pandas, both two-years-old, from China before the end of 2024, the zoo said 29 May. The incoming pandas, Bao Li and Qing Bao, will fill the vacancy left by the departure of three giant pandas at the National Zoo in November 2023. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS