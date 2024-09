Cina: oltre 400mila evacuati a Hainan per il tifone Yagi

epa11581218 A resident walks along a damaged creek side area in a flood-affected village in Antipolo, Rizal province, about 40 kilometers east of Manila, Philippines, 03 September 2024. According to a 03 September report by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), ten people have died, ten have been injured, and thousands of residents left their homes due to flooding in the wake of Typhoon Yagi. EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA