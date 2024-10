Cina, navi da guerra di Usa e Canada nello Stretto di Taiwan

epa04534565 (FILE) A file picture dated 25 May 2005 shows a spectator watching US Navy's guided missle frigate USS Carr pass the Statue of Liberty as part of the 18th annual Fleet Week Parade of Ships in New York, USA. US President Obama on 18 December 2014 signed into law legislation authorizing the sale of up to four Perry-class warships to Taiwan. When enacted, the bill will allow the sale of guided missile frigates USS Gary, USS Carr, USS Taylor and USS Elrod to the Taiwan Navy. The four frigates were commissioned in 1984 and 1985 and are in the process of being decommissioned by the US Navy. EPA/JUSTIN LANE