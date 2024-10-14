Cina, 'mobilitati aerei e navi da guerra intorno a Taiwan'

epa10568001 A Chinese fighter jet pilot from of the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) takes part in combat readiness patrol and military exercises around the Taiwan Island, 10 April 2023 (issued 11 April 2023). The Eastern Theater Command of the PLA conducted three days of military drills around the Taiwan Strait from 08 to 10 April. China launched the military exercises in response to the meeting in the United States between Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on 05 April. EPA/XINHUA / Mei Shaoquan CHINA OUT / MANDATORY CREDIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY