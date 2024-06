Cina, 'ferma condanna alla vendita di armi Usa a Taiwan'

epa11308751 Mock Houthis-made drones and missile are on display at a square in Sana'a, Yemen, 29 April 2024. A Malta-flagged container ship was targeted with three missiles in the Red Sea while sailing from Djibouti to the Saudi city of Jeddah, causing explosions near the ship, according to British maritime security firm Ambrey. The attack came just a few hours the US Central Command (USCENTCOM) announced that it has shot down five unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the Red Sea, claiming that the UAVs presented an imminent threat to the US-led coalition and merchant vessels in the region. The Houthis have vowed to attack shipping lanes and prevent them from navigating in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden in retaliation for Israel's bombardment of the Gaza Strip. EPA/YAHYA ARHAB