Cina, 'avviate esercitazioni militari intorno a Taiwan'

epa11442866 A Chinese vessel patrols during the 36th joint patrol of Chinese and Vietnamese navies in Beibu Gulf in the South China Sea, 26 June 2024 (issued 28 June 2024). The Chinese and Vietnamese navies concluded their 36th joint patrol in the Beibu Gulf on 27 June 2024. The two sides each sent two vessels for the two-day patrol. The Chinese navy dispatched the two vessels Tongling and Hanzhong. The patrol, a routine activity in line with an agreement signed by the two countries in 2005, aims to deepen the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries, according to China's state news agency Xinhua. EPA/XINHUA / Tong Jiajun CHINA OUT / UK AND IRELAND OUT / MANDATORY CREDIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY