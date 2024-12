Cile, un drone trova le prove dell'esecuzione di 14 contadini

SCL03 - 20010112 - SANTIAGO, CHILE : Experts from the Medico Legal Institute and police investigators search for remains of prisoners missing since the regime of ex-Chilean dictator General Augusto Pinochet in the Cuesta Barriga area, 12 January 2001, 40 km (25 miles) west of Santiago, Chile. According to an Armed Forces report, investigators hope to find the remains of six people here. More than 3,000 people died or disappeared and are presumed dead because of political violence under Pinochet's 1973-1990 rule. EPA PHOTO AFP/MATIAS RECART