Ciclone Fengal, almeno 20 morti in Sri Lanka e India

epa11675194 Rescue personnel and firefighters use an inflatable boat to evacuate stranded residents during a rescue operation at a flooded residential area following heavy rain in Bangalore, India, 22 October 2024. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams were deployed to evacuate stranded residents of an apartment complex in a flooded area of Bangalore, following persistent heavy rainfall and waterlogging. EPA/JAGADEESH NV