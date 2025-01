Cia, incidente di laboratorio causa più probabile per il Covid

epa09895759 Nurses take swab samples of people for nucleic acid test in a temporary hospital for Covid-positive people in Shanghai, China, 18 April 2022. On 18 April 2022, there were 3 deaths reported in Shanghai city, 2.417 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 19.831 local asymptomatic infections, and new local fatalities, according to the Shanghai Health Commission. The deaths were unvaccinated people aged between 89 and 91. On 1 April 2022, the city went into the general lockdown for 4 days. Those 4 days turned into 18 days and counting. Some of the residential buildings got released. However, the majority is still locked. Most delivery services are blocked off, leading people to fight against hunger with lack of possibility to buy groceries, and get medical care for non-Covid related diseases. EPA/SHAN SHI CHINA OUT