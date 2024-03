Chiuso l'aeroporto di San Pietroburgo, motivi di sicurezza

epa10860301 A general view of the Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg, Russia, 14 September 2023. German airport operator Fraport AG is in talks to sell its stake in the Pulkovo Airport, said Andrei Kostin, the Chairman of the VTB Bank Management Board. A potential sale may take place before the end of 2023, he added, despite the holding warning about it not being able to sell its share until 2025 due to the terms of a concession agreement. The German company has held a 25 percent stake in Northern Capital Gateway, the management company of the Russian airport. EPA/ANATOLY MALTSEV