Chiusi i seggi in India, Modi in testa secondo i primi exit-poll

epa11383134 An Indian woman shows her ink-marked finger after voting during the seventh and last phase of the Indian parliament elections at a polling station on the outskirts of Amritsar, Punjab, India, 01 June 2024. General elections in India are held over seven phases between 19 April and 01 June 2024, which are held every five years and about 968 million people are eligible to vote. Results will be announced on 04 June 2024 for India's 545-member lower house of parliament, or Lok Sabha. EPA/MANU ARORA