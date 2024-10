Chiuse le urne in Uzbekistan, domani i risultati

epa11686415 A voter being assisted by electoral workers at a polling station during the parliamentary elections in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, 27 October 2024. Elections for deputies to the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan and local councils (Kengashes) began today. The Central Election Commission has established 10,717 polling stations for the upcoming elections, including 57 stations situated in eastern countries, which have begun operations at the diplomatic and consular missions of the Republic of Uzbekistan in 40 different nations. A total of 19.8 million voters have registered for the elections. The CEC plans to publish preliminary election results on October 28. EPA/STRINGER