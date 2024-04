Chiesti 12 anni di carcere per gli imputati nei 'Panama Papers'

epa11265890 The defendant, lawyer Jurgen Mossack arrives at a hearing in 'Panama Papers' trial in Panama City, Panama, 08 April 2024. The trial for the 'Panama Papers' case, the historic leaks of documents from the defunct Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca that linked personalities from around the world to money laundering, began eight years after the scandal, with around 20 defendants exposed to a maximum penalty of 12 years, who claim their innocence and the prosecution determined to ask for an 'exemplary' penalty. EPA/GABRIEL RODRIGUEZ