Chiesa ortodossa estone si stacca dal patriarcato di Mosca

epa11447370 The new Bulgarian Patriarch Daniel (C) blesses the congregation during his enthronement at Alexander Nevsky cathedral in Sofia, Bulgaria, 30 June 2024. A Church council in Bulgaria elected Daniel as the new patriarch (head) of the country's Orthodox church. The election was followed by a solemn procession from the Holy Synod building to the Alexander Nevsky cathedral. At the end of the enthronization ceremony, the new Patriarch was to step to the throne, when two bishops promulgated three times 'worthy' for him, followed by the clergy and then the laity. EPA/VASSIL DONEV