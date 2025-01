Cerimonia 'Giorno della Memoria' al Colle con Meloni e Segre

epa11846772 Holocaust survivor Yisrael Abelesz displays his Auschwitz-Birkenau tattoo at his home in North London, Britain, 18 December 2024. The 27th of January marks Holocaust Memorial Day. 2025 is the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp. The Holocaust, known in Hebrew as the Shoah, was the systematic genocide of six million Jews by Nazi Germany between 1941 and 1945. Two-thirds of Europe's Jewish population were killed by mass shootings and poison gas in extermination camps. Yisrael Abelesz was fourteen when he was sent to Auschwitz-Birkenau. He survived the gas chambers before being enduring a death march where prisoners were forced to walk between camps with the constant risk of being shot. EPA/NEIL HALL ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET