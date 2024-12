Ceo ucciso, sospetto killer incriminato per omicidio a NY

epa11767435 A handout photo released by the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections shows a booking photo of Luigi Mangione, who is suspected of being connected to last week’s murder of UnitedHealthCare CEO Brian Thompson, in Altoona, Pennsylvania, USA, 09 December 2024. Earlier today Altoona Pennsylvania police officers arrested Mangione, who is being called a ‘strong person of interest’ by the NYPD, after he was recognized by an employee at a local McDonald’s restaurant. EPA/PENNSYLVANIA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USEHANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES