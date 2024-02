Centro olistico, basta massaggi a uomini

epa10694779 A masseuse receives Thai massage from her colleague during a standard testing and skill training to improve the profession at the Ministry of Labour's Department of Skill Development in Bangkok, Thailand, 16 June 2023. The Ministry of Labour's Department of Skill Development organizes the Thai massage standard certification testing and massage techniques training for male and female masseur aimed to improve the profession to boost the skills of workers and tackle the labor shortage in the tourism and service industry resulting from the prolonged Covid-19 pandemic. According to a study by the National Institute of Development Administration, 3.9 million jobs have been lost in the hospitality and tourism sector impacted by the outbreak causing Thailand's tourism industry to face a skill labour shortage. EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT