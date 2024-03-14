Centrale Zaporizhzhia, 'attacco ucraino vicino a impianto'

epaselect epa11219517 Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi attends a press briefing at the Foreign Press Center in Tokyo, Japan, 14 March 2024, after inspecting decommissioning work and the releasing of treated radioactive water at Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO)'s Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Okuma, Fukushima Prefecture. Grossi, who visited Japan 12-14 March for the inspection, visited the nuclear power plant for the first time after TEPCO started the discharges of the treated radioactive water into the Pacific Ocean. EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA