'C'è intesa sul numero ostaggi-detenuti ma ancora ostacoli'
epa11309364 Palestinians search for missing people under the rubble of a destroyed building following an Israeli air strike in Al Nuseirat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, 29 April 2024. More than 34,300 Palestinians and over 1,455 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
AA
ROMA, 30 APR - Una fonte diplomatica francese ha detto a Reuters che nei negoziati c'è stata una convergenza sul numero di ostaggi rilasciati in cambio dei palestinesi detenuti nelle carceri israeliane, ma che permangono ostacoli sulla natura a lungo termine della tregua. "Non siamo lontani da un accordo, ma non è la prima volta" (che si era vicini ma poi è saltata l'intesa, ndr), ha aggiunto la fonte.
