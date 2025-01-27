Catturato boss Errante Parrino, era irreperibile

epa06716686 Defendant Knut S. in handcuffs at the beginning of his trial at the court in Freiburg, Germany, 07 May 2018. After years of abuse of a nine-year-old boy in the Freiburg area, the public prosecutor's office has brought charges in eight cases. The mother who allegedly sold her young son for sex has been arrested along with other suspects. The child was rescued by authorities last September and is now in state care. EPA/RONALD WITTEK