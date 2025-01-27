Catturato boss Errante Parrino, era irreperibile
MILANO, 27 GEN - È stato catturato Paolo Aurelio Errante Parrino, 77 anni, uno degli indagati della maxi inchiesta "Hydra" sulla "alleanza" delle tre mafie, dopo il rigetto da parte della Cassazione del suo ricorso contro la custodia cautelare in carcere disposta dal Tribunale del Riesame di Milano. La misura doveva essere eseguita lo scorso 25 gennaio, ma il boss si era reso irreperibile.
