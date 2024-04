Caso Martinelli, Panama convoca il suo ambasciatore in Nicaragua

epa11199283 A person leaves the Nicaraguan embassy where former President Ricardo Martinelli is located in Panama City, Panama, 04 March 2024. Former Panamanian President Ricardo Martinelli, sheltered in the Nicaraguan embassy, paraphrased Cuban leader Fidel Castro by repeating his emblematic 'History will absolve me', after learning that the Electoral Court is analyzing his possible disqualification from the elections after receiving a copy of the sentence that sentences him to more than 10 years in prison for money laundering. EPA/CARLOS LEMOS