Casa Bianca, accordo con la Colombia sui migranti

epa11710498 Migrants ,who are part of 56 families, walk after returning to Guatemala City, Guatemala, 08 November 2024. The Guatemalan Migration Institute has announced that between 1 January and 6 November 2024, 60,935 adults and 7,186 minors were returned from the USA and Mexico. The final flights of the year are scheduled for November and December. EPA/MARIANO MACZ