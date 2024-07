Cartolina di leva domenica prossima per i primi mille ortodossi

epa11471293 An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man stands near Israeli soldiers from the Netzah Yehuda Battalion during a swearing-in ceremony at the end of their military training, when graduates receive an assault rifle and a Bible (Tanakh), at the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem, 10 July 2024. The Netzah Yehuda Battalion is an infantry battalion of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), created to accommodate ultra-Orthodox Jews fighters. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant announced on 09 July, that the IDF will begin the process of drafting ultra-Orthodox men in August 2024. The move comes after Israel's Supreme Court ruled that ultra-Orthodox Jewish men must be drafted into military service, a decision that endangers the stability of Netanyahu's coalition government. EPA/ABIR SULTAN