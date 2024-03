Caricom, il premier di Haiti ha rassegnato le dimissioni

epa11215567 (FILE) - Haiti's Prime Minister Ariel Henry arrives for the second day of the EU-CELAC Summit of Heads of State and Government in Brussel, Belgium, 18 July 2023 (reissued 12 March 2024). According to a statement from the Caribbean Community and Common Market (CARICOM) regional bloc, Prime Minister of Haiti Ariel Henry resigned. EPA/Julien Warnand