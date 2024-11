Cariche polizia a protesta ultradestra davanti sede Psoe Madrid

epa10979935 Spanish riot police officers face off with protesters during a march in the surroundings of the Spanish Socialist Worker's Party headquarters at Ferraz street in Madrid, Spain, against the so-called Amnesty Law after the Investiture Debate, 16 November 2023. Acting Prime Minister got enough support to be re-elected as he achieved 179 votes with the support of Catalan and Basque pro-independent parties, among others, after he reached several agreements, including one agreement with Catalan Junts per Catalunya party for his leader Carles Puigdemont, residing in Belgium, who is to be amnestied for his involvement in the unlawful independence referendum held in Catalonia in a 2017 event that is causing several protests. EPA/RODRIGO JIMENEZ