Carabiniere ucciso, concessi i domiciliari a Hjorth

epaselect epa11455730 Lee Elder Finnegan (L) and Gabriele Natale Hjorth (R), during the appeal process for the murder of Carabiniere Mario Cerciello Rega in 2019, Rome, Italy, 03 July 2024. US college students Finnegan Lee Elder and Gabriel Natale-Hjorth, accused of stabbing to death the Carabinieri paramilitary police officer in 2019, were initially sentenced to life in prison in 2021. Their sentence in 2022 was reduced to 24 and 22 years respectively. The reduction was annulled in 2023 when Italy's highest court ordered a retrial. EPA/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI