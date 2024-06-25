Capsula della sonda cinese Chang'e-6 tornata sulla Terra

epa11388526 A handout photo made available by the China National Space Administration (CNSA) on 04 June 2024 shows a view of the lander-ascender taken from the 'mobile camera' carried by the Chang'e-6 probe after it landed on the moon surface. The ascender of China's Chang'e-6 probe, carrying samples collected from the moon's far side, lifted off from the lunar surface on 04 June. The ascender successfully entered a predetermined orbit around the moon, CNSA said. The Chang'e-6 had previously touched down on the far side of the moon on 02 June. EPA/CNSA HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES