Capo peacekeeping Onu, grazie a sostegno governo Meloni

epa11579917 Vehicles of the United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL) are seen near the site where the Israeli drone strike targeted a vehicle on the road leading to the Lebanese coastal town of Naqoura near the border with Israel in southern Lebanon, 02 September 2024. Lebanon's state-run news agency (NNA) reported, that two people were killed in the Israeli drone strike. The targeted vehicle on the Naqoura highway belongs to a company that provides services contracted with UNIFIL. EPA/STR