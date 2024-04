Caos all'aeroporto di Marrakech, arrivano troppi turisti

epaselect epa10852130 Tourists queue to enter the departures terminal at the airport as they wait to catch a flight out, in Marrakesh, Morocco, 10 September 2023, following a powerful earthquake. A magnitude 6.8 earthquake that struck central Morocco late 08 September has killed at least 2,012 people and injured 2,059 others, 1,404 of whom are in serious condition, damaging buildings from villages and towns in the Atlas Mountains to Marrakesh, according to a report released by the country's Interior Ministry. The earthquake has affected more than 300,000 people in Marrakesh and its outskirts, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said. Morocco's King Mohammed VI on 09 September declared a three-day of national mourning for the victims of the earthquake. EPA/YOAN VALAT