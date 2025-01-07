Canada, 'non ci facciamo intimidire da Trump'

The skyline of Toronto Canada in darkness because of an electrical power black out throughout parts of north-eastern sea board of North America, on Thursday 14 August 2003. A major blackout left New York and cities acrossthe north eastern United States and south eastern Canada without powerThursday, causing traffic chaos, trapping people in dark subwaytrains and elevators, and shutting down airports and nuclear plants. Hundreds of thousands of people flooded onto Manhattan streetsafter the outage, which hit shortly after 4 p.m. (2000 GMT) on a hotsummer day, knocking out traffic lights as the evening rush hour wasgetting under way and leaving skyscrapers, hospitals and homeswithout electricity. EPA PHOTO/EPA/Warren Toda