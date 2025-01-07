Canada, 'non ci facciamo intimidire da Trump'
WASHINGTON, 07 GEN - Il Canada risponde alle minacce di dazi da parte di Donald Trump dichiarando che non "farà nessun passo indietro". "Le dichiarazioni del presidente eletto Trump dimostrano una totale incomprensione di ciò che rende il Canada un paese forte. Non ci arrenderemo mai di fronte alle minacce", ha dichiarato su X la ministra degli Esteri Melanie Jolie. Poco dopo, il primo ministro dimissionario Justin Trudeau ha aggiunto: "Mai e poi mai il Canada farà parte degli Stati Uniti".
