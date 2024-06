Cameron cade nella trappola, videochiamata con sosia Poroshenko

epa04615953 Great Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (L) and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (R) during a bilateral meeting at the European Summit of Heads of States and governments at the EU Council headquarters, Belgium, 12 February 2015. The EU summit started two hours later than planned, after two of its participants - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande - spent all night negotiating a Ukraine truce deal in Minsk. The European Union leaders are meeting to discuss Greece's economic crisis, EU counterterrorism efforts and the situation in Ukraine. EPA/ERIC VIDAL / POOL