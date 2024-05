Cala il livello dell'acqua a Porto Alegre, nel sud del Brasile

epa11337713 A view showing a flooded street with water and garbage in a commercial center of Porto Alegre, Brazil, 13 May 2024. The Brazilian city of Porto Alegre has been flooded for ten consecutive days, and it is highly likely that its situation will worsen due to a new rise in the GuaÃba River, which could reach a new record level on 14 May, as warned by local authorities. The heavy rains in southern Brazil in recent days have caused the river to rise again, reaching 4.94 meters on 13 May, exceeding the previous record of 4.76 meters which was recorded until last week, and had only been reached once before in 1941. EPA/Sebastiao Moreira