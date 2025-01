Cade dalla bici per un malore, travolto e ucciso da un'auto

epa05871885 A helmet lays next to a blood stain and a wheel of a racing bicycle after an accident in a bicycle race near Berlin-Wannsee in Berlin, Germany, 26 March 2017. Two bicycle drivers drove unbraked onto a car, that stood on the bicycle track during the race in Berlin-Wannsee. Another bicycle driver who narrowly avoided the crash scene also got injured including a race official. EPA/CLEMENS BILAN