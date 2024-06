Caccia ai terroristi che assalirono un bus nel Kashmir indiano

epa11332536 Indian paramilitary soldiers patrol a street ahead of polling in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 11 May 2024. Inspector General of Police Kashmir V K Bhirdi said elaborate security arrangements have been put in place for parliamentary elections on three seats in Kashmir with inter-district checkpoints and area domination exercises intensified. Voting for the fourth-phase of the elections will be held on 13 May. The Indian general elections are being held in seven phases between 19 April and 01 June 2024, and the results will be announced on 04 June 2024. EPA/FAROOQ KHAN