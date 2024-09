Bus turistico si ribalta in Egitto, '9 italiani tra i 46 feriti'

epa05004590 Egyptian motorists wait as the Egyptian authorities close the Suez crossing into Sinai, Suez, Egypt, 31 October 2015. According to reports the Egyptian Government has dispatched more than 45 ambulances to the crash site of the Kogalymavia Metrojet Russian passenger jet, which disappeared from radar after requesting an emergency landing early 31 October, crashing in the mountainous al-Hasanah area of central Sinai. The black box has been recovered at the site. Officials report none of the 224 onboard survived. EPA/KHALED ELFIQI