'Bundestag affronterà richiesta di messa al bando per Afd'

epa11620263 Alternative for Germany (AfD) right-wing political party co-chairman, Tino Chrupalla (L), and AfD deputy chairwoman, Alice Weidel (R), attend an attend an AfD party press conference in Berlin, 23 September 2024. The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) has taken second place in the state elections in Brandenburg, behind the Social Democratic Party (SPD), with 29 percent of the vote. EPA/Filip Singer