Bukele, nel secondo mandato 'curerò l'economia di El Salvador'

epa11383950 Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele (L) accompained by his wife Gabriela Rodriguez and their daughter Layla Bukele salutes during his inauguration ceremony at the Gerardo Barrios Plaza in San Salvador, El Salvador, 01 June 2024. Nayib Bukele will be sworn in for his second term as president after winning February 2024 elections. EPA/RODRIGO SURA