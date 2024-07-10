Budapest, nessuna proposta per toglierci presidenza Ue
epa11420080 European Affairs Minister Janos Boka of Hungary presents the programme and official priorities and social media pages of Hungary's EU Presidency, during a press conference held in the Varkert Bazaar conference hall in Budapest, Hungary, 18 June 2024. Hungary takes over the rotating presidency of the European Union from Belgium as of 01 July 2024. EPA/Peter Lakatos HUNGARY OUT
AA
BRUXELLES, 10 LUG - "Al Corper non c'è sul tavolo nessuna proposta per abbreviare la presidenza ungherese". Lo ha detto Janos Boka, ministro ungherese per gli Affari Europei, nel corso di una conferenza stampa a Bruxelles.
