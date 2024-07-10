Budapest, informato Michel e altri su risultati visite pace
epa11420079 European Affairs Minister Janos Boka of Hungary presents the programme and official priorities and social media pages of Hungary's EU Presidency, during a press conference held in the Varkert Bazaar conference hall in Budapest, Hungary, 18 June 2024. Hungary takes over the rotating presidency of the European Union from Belgium as of 01 July 2024. EPA/Peter Lakatos HUNGARY OUT
BRUXELLES, 10 LUG - Il premier ungherese Viktor Orban ha informato il presidente del Consiglio Europeo Charles Michel ed altri leader dell'Ue sui risultati delle sue visite in Cina e Russia, sono informazioni confidenziali e tocca ora alle istituzioni europee e gli Stati membri cosa fare con queste informazioni. Lo ha detto Janos Boka, ministro ungherese per gli Affari Europei. "Orban non ha mai parlato a nome dell'Ue ed è a conoscenza delle sue responsabilità", ha detto sottolineando che non è stato possibile informare prima i partner o le istituzioni vista "la natura delicata delle visite", che sono state possibili "in questa sequenza" solo ora.
