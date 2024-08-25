British Airways sospende i voli Londra-Tel Aviv fino al 28/08
epa11564020 Houses damaged by rocket fire from Lebanon in a residential neighborhood in the northern city of Acre, Israel, 25 August 2024. The Israeli military stated that Israeli Air Force fighter jets struck targets belonging to the Hezbollah organization that posed an imminent threat to the citizens of the State of Israel. Hezbollah stated that it had fired more than 300 missiles and drones at Israel. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
ROMA, 25 AGO - British Airways ha sospeso i suoi voli tra Londra e Tel Aviv a seguito dell'escalation delle ostilità in Medio Oriente. "Abbiamo monitorato costantemente la situazione in Medio Oriente e abbiamo preso la decisione operativa di sospendere i nostri voli da e per Tel Aviv fino a mercoledì 28 agosto incluso", ha detto un portavoce citato dal Guardian. "La sicurezza è sempre la nostra massima priorità e stiamo contattando i clienti per informarli sulle loro opzioni di viaggio".
