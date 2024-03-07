Breton, 'nemmeno il Ppe crede in Ursula von der Leyen'

epa11203733 (L-R) EU Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton, Belgian Minister of the Middle Class, Agriculture, Social Integration and Urban Policy David Clarinval and German State Secretary at the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Sven Giegold chat during the EU Council on Internal Market and Industry in Brussels, Belgium, 07 March 2024. Ministers will discuss a report on the advance of the works to reach an agreement on the late payment regulation. The proposal is part of the small and medium enterprises 'SME relief package', a series of initiatives presented by the Commission on 12 September 2023 to address the needs of SMEs in the current economic environment. EPA/OLIVIER MATTHYS