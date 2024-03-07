Breton, 'nemmeno il Ppe crede in Ursula von der Leyen'
epa11203733 (L-R) EU Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton, Belgian Minister of the Middle Class, Agriculture, Social Integration and Urban Policy David Clarinval and German State Secretary at the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Sven Giegold chat during the EU Council on Internal Market and Industry in Brussels, Belgium, 07 March 2024. Ministers will discuss a report on the advance of the works to reach an agreement on the late payment regulation. The proposal is part of the small and medium enterprises 'SME relief package', a series of initiatives presented by the Commission on 12 September 2023 to address the needs of SMEs in the current economic environment. EPA/OLIVIER MATTHYS
AA
BRUXELLES, 07 MAR - "Nonostante le sue qualità, Ursula von der Leyen è stata messa in minoranza dal suo stesso partito. La vera domanda ora: è possibile (ri)affidare la gestione dell'Europa al Ppe per altri 5 anni, o 25 anni consecutivi? Lo stesso Ppe non sembra credere nella sua candidata". Lo scrive su X il commissario Ue per il Mercato unico, il liberale Thierry Breton, commentando la candidatura per i Popolari della presidente della Commissione europea per un secondo mandato.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti