Brema vieta gesto in classe che 'sembra simbolo dei Lupi grigi'

epa05843191 A demonstrator is making the nationalist 'grey wolves' sign as they protest outside the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, 11 March 2017. The protesters were demanding to see the Turkish Family Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya who was barred by police from entering the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam. Earlier the day, Dutch government denied landing rights to Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu who planned a speech at the consul's residence in Rotterdam. EPA/Bas Czerwinski