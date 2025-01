Brasile, Michelle ed Eduardo Bolsonaro 'parteciparono al golpe'

epa09815585 The President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, his wife Michelle, and his sons Eduardo (L) and Flavio (R) take part in the reception of Brazilian and other citizens who resided in Ukraine and were rescued in Operation Repatriation, at the Military Air Base of Brasilia, Brazil, 10 March 2022. The President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, received this 10 March a group of 68 people who lived in Ukraine and managed to escape the war and reach Poland, where they were picked up this week by two planes of the Brazilian Air Force (FAB). They are 42 Brazilians, 20 Ukrainians, five Argentines and one Colombian, along with eight dogs and two cats. EPA/Joédson Alves