Brasile: esplosione davanti alla Corte suprema, un morto

epa10396832 Damaged fences on the outskirts of the Planalto Palace, with the Congress in the background, after Bolsonaro protesters took over the Plaza de los Tres Poderes (Square of the Three Powers) to invade government buildings, in Brasilia, Brazil, 09 January 2023. Hundreds of supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on 08 January invaded the headquarters of the National Congress, and also Supreme Court and the Planalto Palace, seat of the Presidency of the Republic, in a demonstration calling for a military intervention to overthrow President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The crowd broke through the cordons of security forces and forced their way to the roof of the buildings of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, and some entered inside the legislative headquarters. So far, authorities detained some people involved in the violent acts which were widely condemned by all Brazilian institutions and by the international community. EPA/ANDRE COELHO