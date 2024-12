Brasile, chiesta la registrazione del nuovo vaccino anti-dengue

epa11158117 A woman receives a dose of the dengue vaccine during the start of vaccination in the Barra de Guaratiba neighborhood, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 16 February 2024. The Government of Brazil began the vaccination of 20,000 inhabitants of a neighborhood in the city of Rio de Janeiro to evaluate the effectiveness of the vaccine against dengue in the adult population, amid a surge in cases across the country. EPA/ANDRE COELHO