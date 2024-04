Brasile, bus contro processione di Pasqua: 4 morti e 20 feriti

epa09258815 Agents of the National Force board a vehicle after arriving on a Federal Police plane to combat the wave of violence in the state of Amazonas, in Manaus, Brazil, 09 June 2021. Members of a drug gang attacked several sites in Manaus in retaliation for the death of one of its members during a police action. After this, the Brazilian Government authorized the dispatch of agents of the National Force, an elite body of the Police, to reinforce security in the state of Amazonas. EPA/Raphael Alves