Brasile, assassini di Marielle Franco condannati a 78 e 59 anni

epa11692758 A man poses with a sign reading in Portuguese 'Marielle did it for us. Marielle and Anderson' outside the venue where the trial for the murder of Marielle Franco takes place, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 30 October 2024. The trial against former members of the Military Police of Rio Ronnie Lessa and Elcio Queiroz, accused of the murder of Brazilian councilwoman and human rights activist Marielle Franco, began on 30 October. Franco was shot dead on 14 March 2018 along with Anderson Gomes, the driver of the vehicle in which she was traveling, after participating in a political event in downtown Rio de Janeiro. The prosecution requested the maximum sentence of 84 years in prison for the accused. EPA/ANTONIO LACERDA