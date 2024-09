Brasile apre a pozzi di petrolio a 175 Km da Rio Amazzoni

epa08790201 View of the Binational Bridge during a military training session on the Oiapoque River, on the border between Brazil and French Guiana, in Oiapoque, Brazil, 31 October 2020. The training is part of Operation Agata, the goal of which is to carry out preventive and repressive actions, jointly employing portions of the Armed Forces and in coordination with federal and state public and environmental security bodies, in the land border and inland waters, in order to restrict and combat environmental and cross-border crimes. EPA/Joedson Alves